Sandusky man found with cocaine, marijuana during traffic stop

Sandusky police arrested Michael L. Lately Sr., of the 400 block of W. Osborne St., and charged him with a stop sign violation and possession of marijuana and cocaine. Cocaine possession is a fifth-degree felony.

Police stopped Lately around 2 p.m. after he failed to make a complete stop at Clay and Buchanan streets. As the officer got out of his cruiser, Lately exited his vehicle and yelled “Why did you pull me over?” the report stated.

The officer then told Lately he was being stopped for a stop sign violation, but Lately denied doing it. Lately was asked several times to return to his vehicle before he complied, according to the report.

While speaking with Lately, the officer smelled raw marijuana and asked if there was anything in the vehicle that would get him in trouble. Lately “slowly turned his head to the right and looked behind the seats and down and then slowly turned back to me and said ‘no’…he thought I asked him the question due to the tools in the back seat area.” Officer Troy Dillinger said in his report.

Lately repeatedly denied hiding anything in his truck and allowed police to search it. While talking with him outside of his truck, officers noticed Lately put his hands in his pockets and told him to remove his hands. Lately then took out items, saying he didn’t have anything illegal on him. Officers checked Lately and his passenger and didn’t find any weapons, the report stated.

Officer Dillinger searched the rear passenger area of Lately’s truck, but didn’t find anything. As he checked the center console, Lately began to watch and ask questions. “It appeared Michael was trying to draw my attention away from the search,” Officer Dillinger wrote in this report.

Underneath the center console, Dillinger found a bag containing a Mason jar and emptied the contents in the jar — two bags of marijuana. Dillinger also found another bag with a small amount of crack and powdered cocaine wrapped in plastic. Lately said his son must have left them in his truck, the report stated.

Lately was taken to the Erie County jail on bond. He was later released. The cocaine was sent to BCI for testing.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood