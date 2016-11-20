Sandusky man arrested after yelling at, hitting man

Christopher B. Hughes, 49, of the 1000 block of Warren St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Decatur St. at about 10 p.m. Saturday to find Hughes arguing with and yelling profanities at a man on the man’s porch. The man said Hughes came onto his porch and moved furniture around to try to enter the man’s home.

An argument ensued, and Hughes hit the man in the face. He didn’t want to pursue charges, the report said.

Hughes was placed in handcuffs and officers searched his coat, finding a small bag of marijuana in Hughes’ inner pocket and a marijuana pipe in an outer coat pocket, according to the report.

Hughes admitted to drinking hours earlier and drove to Decatur Street to hang out with friends. Officers saw Hughes was unsteady on his feet and had glassy eyes. He didn’t know where he was and thought the man he argued with was named Joey, the report stated.

When asked, Hughes said he didn’t have anywhere to go and couldn’t go home because his wife was already asleep, the report stated.

Hughes was taken to the Erie County jail and later released.

