Victimizing the victims

January 1988 — Isabel Cordle is brutally slain by a killer who entered her home and hit her with an axe four times. Her killer was never brought to trial.

October 1999 — Lee Naus, 21, is killed after someone likely tossed him unconscious into a dumpster outside Bud’s Tavern in Fremont. He was crushed to death by the compactor of a trash truck that emptied the dumpster. Numerous people said a sheriff’s deputy put Naus in the dumpster as a practical joke. Investigators never officially questioned the deputy, however, even though he acknowledged telling one witness he’d done it. He was just joking about that, however, his attorney, who was the prosecutor in 1999, explained earlier this year. Detective Sean O’Connell said he considered the allegations against the deputy “just rumors” without any apparent investigation of them. The case was never presented to a grand jury, and nobody was ever charged in connection to his death.

August 2007 — Craig Burdine, an Oak Harbor resident, dies inside the Sandusky County jail after guards and police officers drag him unconscious from a police cruiser inside. He was repeatedly shocked with a Taser while still handcuffed and shackled. Nobody was ever charged in connection with his death.

October 2009 — Rape victim not consenting. Woman claims alleged rapist was never arrested because he was a confidential informant. Nobody was ever charged in the alleged rape.

July 2010 — Bryan Jones is shot and killed inside his parents’ home by deputies. The deputies used a flashbang grenade to awaken Jones, and killed him when the sound and flash of the explosion started him awake. Nobody was ever charged in connection with his death.

September 2011 — The Sandusky County sheriff walked away from an all-night standoff with an armed suicidal man in 2011. Within just hours of his departure, the man shot himself in the head. Andy Miller, 42, survived but his injuries were life-altering: He’s blind with shrapnel still in his head.

January 2012 — A 21-year-old schizophrenic inmate in the jail was denied her medication and kept naked inside an observational jail cell as two jail guards taunted her for hours, encouraging her to masturbate for their own pleasure. The guards were fired, but given $5,000 each and job references in exchange for not protesting their terminations or saying anything disparaging about the sheriff or sheriff’s office. Nobody was ever charged in connection to the woman’s treatment.

March 2012 — Jacob Limberios is killed inside a York Township home. Overmyer and deputies allow blood evidence and other evidence to be destroyed and fail to collect evidence or ask for an autopsy. They later gave conflicting information about who shot Jacob, and ordered his body be exhumed for an autopsy even though the family already had done this after the county refused their request earlier. The initial findings in the investigation were later proved to be incorrect.

November 2013 — After a six-month investigation, DeWine fail to get any criminal indictments related to the death of Jacob Limberios. The family bitterly complains that DeWine short-circuited the investigation. Nobody was ever charged in connection with his death.

July 2014 — After more than a year spent investigating the death of jail inmate Craig Burdine, Mike DeWine fails to get any indictments from a grand jury. Burdine’s family complains bitterly that DeWine whitewashed evidence and helped cover up a homicide. Few, if any eyewitnesses were called to testify. Nobody was ever charged in connection with Craig Burden’s death.

October 2014 — News emerges about how Sheriff Overmyer asked the network TV show “Cold Justice” to assist in solving the 1988 hatchet murder of Bellevue resident Isabel Cordle. The program, produced by Dick Wolf, famed creator of the “Law & Order” TV series, reached the same conclusions police reached years earlier, but Detective Sean O’Connell claimed there was a “new suspect.” The new suspect was the same one investigators, including Sheriff Overmyer’s father, Deputy Richard “Smoke” Overmyer, had identified during the first investigation. A second grand jury conducted in 2013 failed to return any indictments. Nobody was ever charged in connection with Cordle’s death.

April 2015 — Heather Bogle, 28, is found dead inside the trunk of her car outside the Clyde apartment complex where she lived. Sheriff Overmyer and Detective O’Connell take the lead investigating the case but they quickly become the targets of critics, concerned the duo is botching yet unother criminal investigation. Family members asked the FBI to take the investigation, but the federal agency declined.

August 2015 — The six police chiefs in the county begin questioning why Sheriff Overmyer is collecting prescription medications from drop boxes at police stations used by residents to safely dispose unused medications.

January 2016 — Sheriff Overmyer and his sister, county clerk of courts Tracy Overmyer, are accused of attempting to intimidate the Gibsonburg mayor and police chief.

August 2016 — Sheriff Overmyer indicted on 43 criminal charges, including theft in office and drug counts. He’s suspended fro office and jailed.

Nov. 8, 2016 — Perking police Lt. Chris Hilton, a Townsend Township resident, is elected sheriff.

