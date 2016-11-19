Man combative with hospital staff

Zachary Rowe, 27, 1500 block Shelby St, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers found Rowe unresponsive, yet breathing as Sandusky Fire Department tended to him in the 700 block of Wayne Street. While being transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center, an officer placed Rowe in hand restraints and rode along in case Rowe became aggressive. At one point, Rowe tried to get up and became aggressive and made obscene gestures, the report stated.

At the hospital, Rowe was sent to the emergency room, where he was warned to cooperate with hospital or face further action. Rowe said he understood, so officers left.

But around 1:30 a.m., police were called as Rowe became combative and was “tearing the room he was in apart,” the report stated. Officers arrived to to help hospital staff restrain Rowe, who cussed at and made sexually suggestive comments to emergency room workers.

Rowe was discharged and had to be carried to a police cruiser, as he was dead weight. He fell off the rear seat of the cruiser and had to be placed back on the seat, the report stated.

He remains in the Erie County Jail without bond.

