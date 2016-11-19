Man locked out of apartment after drunk tirade

Sandusky resident Cainon C. Means, 31, 300 block Huron Ave., was arrested and charged with persistent disorderly conduct.

Officers were called to the areas after reports of a man pounding on windows outside the building. They found Means outside his apartment complex barefoot and drunk, as he had slurred speech and glassy eyes, the report stated. He told police he lived at the complex with his girlfriend, who locked him out.

Means’ girlfriend told police she and Means have been living together in the complex for a week, but she locked him out of the apartment because he “grabbed” her earlier in the day. She wouldn’t specify how or where Means grabbed her, the reported stated.

The woman also said Means broke several items in their apartment, which happens whenever he is drunk.

Officers tried to talk to Means about spending the night somewhere to deescalate the problem, but Means said he didn’t have anywhere to go. He argued with officers and wouldn’t allow them to speak.

A witness told police Means and the woman have argued and disturbed neighbors since they moved in, according to the report.

Means remains in the Erie County Jail on $1,500 bond.

