Fremont man steals cosmetics to surprise pregnant wife

Carlos Aguirre, 29, 1000 block of Hazel St., was arrested and charged with theft.

Police spoke with Wal-Mart’s loss prevention officer who observed Aguirre take cosmetic products off shelves and open them with a knife. He also peeled off items’ labels so they looked used. Aguirre then placed the products in his wife’s purse, the report stated.

After police confronted Aguirre and his wife and arrested him, Aguirre said he stole the products “because his wife is having a kid and he wanted to surprise her,” the report stated. In his wife’s purse, Aguirre stole multiple cosmetic products valued at $34 including eye shadow, lipstick and mascara.

Aguirre was taken to the Erie County Jail on $3,000 bond, he has since been released.

