Families want closure

“We need to get the state to pass the case to the FBI,” said Josh Feasel, brother of murder victim Heather Bogle, citing what he called Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s “conflict of interest” in continuing to head up the investigation of his sister’s death.

“What the county and my sister need are definitives... (a) definitive, aggressive and proactive investigation.”

Heather Bogle was killed April 10, 2015. Her body was found inside the trunk of her car parked outside the Clyde apartment building where she lived with her young daughter. Bogle had been brutally beaten and shot twice.

Her family long claimed former sheriff’s Detective Sean O’Connell did not properly investigate her death, refusing to pursue potential suspects they asked him to interview.

O’Connell was suspended in June 2016 — more than 15 months into the investigation — after it was discovered he improperly released confidential information about the Bogle probe, and also leaked the names of targets and confidential informants in drug investigations.

O’Connell, who quit the sheriff’s office in September rather than face potential termination or other discipline stemming from the violations, awaits a decision whether he will face criminal charges or further investigation.

Nobody was ever arrested for killing Bogle, and DeWine, whose state agents took over the investigation in June, has refused to provide any status updates. A spokesman said the cold case was “solvable” shortly after DeWine took the reigns, but there has been no other comment since.

Timeline: Victimizing victims



Common denominators

Eric Burdine also said he wants an independent federal task force — from outside Ohio — to investigate wrongdoing at the sheriff’s office, and potential wrongdoing in the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my brother, and what they did to him,” Eric Burdine said.

His brother, Craig Burdine, died inside the Sandusky County jail in 2007 just minutes after jail guards dragged him from a police cruiser into the jail and repeatedly shocked him with a Taser while he was still handcuffed and shackled.

The officers involved each wrote statements matching each other’s claiming Burdine was being combative. But when jail surveillance video was finally made public years later it showed Burdine was unconscious, or barely conscious, before he was killed.

Detective O’Connell assured Craig’s father, Jess Burdine, he would fully investigate the jailhouse death but he failed to do that, and failed to even interview any of the jail guards involved.

No legitimate investigation of his death was ever done, and the autopsy report written at that time proved later to be inaccurate.

Dr. Michael Baden, the renowned forensic pathologist, later testified that Craig Burdine was the victim of a homicide, having suffocated due to injuries caused by a jail guard putting a choke hold on him.

The cartilage in Burdine’s neck was crushed and shattered, Baden said, but nobody was ever charged, or disciplined in any manner, related to his death.

Jess Burdine, Eric and Craig’s father, spent his life savings trying to get justice for his son. He thought he’d succeeded in 2014 when Mike DeWine finally agreed to conduct an investigation. But Jess, who died earlier this year at the age of 82, was bitterly disappointed when DeWine finished, claiming the attorney general’s office did nothing more than assist the sheriff’s office in “covering up the homicide of my son.”

“This all should be investigated,” Eric Burdine said Friday. “From the very start DeWine and his prosecutors were hostile to my dad, to me and my sister. It didn’t make any sense then and now. It should be investigated.”

Promises and problems

Hilton promised during his campaign for sheriff that he would talk to every one of the families that have grievances and would re-open investigation, if necessary. But he’s still figuring out how he’ll do that.

“I’m anxious to take a look at those particular cases as an outside set of eyes, someone who was not a part of it,” Hilton said, re-iterating the promise last week during a segment of “Between the Lines Live,” the Register’s public affairs talk program at sanduskyregister.com.

He said he doesn’t know whether he will ask for a federal task force, and can’t know until after he’s sworn in and has the chance to review the case files. When asked about concerns in some corners the sheriff’s office or police might be protecting some in the drug trade Hilton acknowledged those questions had been raised.

“There are always rumors and things people see and say,” he said.

But he stopped short saying whether he would seek to connect the dots — if there’s any connecting to do — related to the past controversial criminal investigations.

“I can’t say until I read those files. It’s a question I don’t want to say, ‘No, Im not going to,” or “Yes I am,” because I’m not sitting in that chair yet.”

Justice for Jake & Ella, the Facebook group started after the 2012 death of Jacob Limberios, also wants Hilton to conduct a thorough investigation of the sheriff’s office. Hilton recorded a campaign ad from the cemetery where Limberios is buried promising to clean up the agency.

“Because of the Limberios family and others like them, my hope is to restore a faith and a trust and a belief in law enforcement for all families,” Hilton says in the commercial.

Hilton will succeed suspended Sheriff Kyle Overmyer, who remains in a Marion County jail cell pondering his fate and the 43 criminal charges he faces.

You can’t get there from here

There are 88 sheriffs in Ohio, elected every four years, and each one usually works up the ranks in a predictable fashion. But there was nothing predictable about Hilton’s rise, or Overmyer’s downfall.

Overmyer, the son of a long-time sheriff’s deputy and county Republican party activist, Richard “Smoke” Overmyer, was appointed in 2008 to fill out the term of Sheriff David Gangwer, who died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Overmyer’s downfall in mid-2015 came after the county’s six police chiefs began questioning why he was collecting prescriptions from drop boxes at police stations used by residents to safely discard unwanted medications.

But seeds that led to his eventual removal from office started being planted a long time ago, in 2010, when he ordered a four-man SWAT team to go inside an Oak Harbor home where a man was passed out, alone, on a couch in the living room with an unloaded shotgun on his lap.

Despite pleas from his parents asking them not to harm him, the deputies went in and shot and killed Bryan Jones, 27, just 90 minutes after they arrived on the scene.

One internal report cited numerous tactical errors in how Overmyer handled the incident, including his failure to simply wait Jones out since nobody was in any imminent danger, a professional standard that is commonplace with law enforcement agencies.

About a year later, in September 2011, there was another similar standoff. This time, however, Overmyer ordered his tactical team to go home and they all left the scene. The man inside that home shot himself after they left, leaving himself blinded and disabled.

In succeeding years, the sheriff’s office was marred with botched investigations.

In 2012, two jail guards were accused of sexually exploiting an inmate for six hours, leaving the mentally disabled woman naked in a jail cell and taunting her for hours. The guards were fired, but each was paid $5,000 and given job references in exchange for not appealing the terminations and agreeing not to make any disparaging remarks about the sheriff.

In March 2012, deputies allowed blood evidence and other evidence to be destroyed during the initial investigation of Jacob Limberios.

But it was the 2015 drug allegations against Overmyer that got him indicted and removed from office.

Despite sitting in a jail cell, Overmyer was still able to get more than 4,300 votes on Nov, 8 for his re-election bid.

Retired sheriff’s detective Jim Consolo, one of two independent candidates in the race, finished in second place, with 9,900 votes.

Hilton, the other independent, won the race, garnering 46 percent of the vote in a three-man race, or 12,149 votes.

Now the hard work begins.

One insider in the sheriff’s office likened the problems with the Sandusky County sheriff’s office to the same ones former New York City police Detective Frank Serpico encountered told in the movie by the same name.

“Watch the movie ‘Serpico.’ Everyone thinks he won, but did he? He was shunned, shot and nearly killed, lost his career.”

In the movie, actor Al Pacino portrays Frank Serpico, an idealistic New York City cop who refuses to look the other way when he sees corruption. He’s shunned and often placed in dangerous situations by others in the department. He goes public with his accusations after superiors in the department ignore his concerns.