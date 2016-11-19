Drunk man punches girlfriend in face during argument

Christopher J. Risner, 22, 2200 block Cleveland Road, was charged with domestic violence and assault.

Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Mills St. where Risner’s girlfriend was being treated by Sandusky Fire Department. Risner took off before officers arrived, according to the report.

When found, Risner smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech and was placed in investigative detention for questioning. While there, Risner admitted he was drunk and pushed the woman, the report stated.

The woman said she and Risner were fighting about her fling with another man a few months ago. Risner then “took her to the ground and started punching her about the head and face,” the report stated. Officers also noticed blood coming from the woman’s ear after her earring was ripped out.

A witness confirmed the woman’s story and observed Risner punching her multiple times, according to the report. The woman said she and Risner had been living together for more than six months and only wanted him to get help for his drinking problem. She did not want a protection order. However, officers signed charges on her behalf.

Risner was taken to the Erie County Jail, where he remains on $3,000 bond.

