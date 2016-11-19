Bellevue man assaults woman at Kroger

Anthony Arnett, 35, 10000 block of Strecker Road, was charged with assault.

Perkins Police arrived at Kroger Marketplace and spoke with a man shopping with Arnett and the woman, who witnessed Arnett push the woman to the ground. The woman said she and Arnett got into an argument about phones they were returning when she threw the phones at Arnett. Arnett threw them back at her and pushed her down, the report stated.

When questioned, Arnett admitted he and the woman threw phones at each other. Initially, Arnett said he didn’t push the woman to the ground, but then changed his story to say he accidentally pushed her, the report stated.

Perkins police then checked the store’s video surveillance to find Arnett and the woman throwing phones at one another and Arnett purposely pushing the woman and then spinning and tossing her to the ground in front of the store.

Arnett was issued a summons for assault with a court date and released.