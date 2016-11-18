Teens charged with drug offenses after bungled marijuana deal

Michael A. Schmiehausen, 18, was arrested on a felony charge of corrupting another with drugs. A 16-year-old believed to be a customer faces misdemeanor charges of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.

The arrests stem from an intended transaction between the two Wednesday night, according to the Perkins Township police report. When Schmiehausen showed up at the teen’s home in Perkins Township, the teen, apparently upset about a previous marijuana purchase, stiffed him the agreed upon $35 and ran inside with the marijuana and two packs of cigarillos.

Schmiehausen allegedly knocked on their back door so hard that the door broke, according to the report. The teen’s parents also noticed the next morning that a tire on their vehicle seemed to have been slashed.

The teen was arrested at his home on Thursday. Schmiehausen was arrested at the police station the same day. He originally told officers the bungled transaction pertained to a hat, according to the report.

Schmiehausen remained in the Erie County jail on a $10,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.