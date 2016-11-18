Sandusky man accused of pointing BB gun at landlord

Two women, one of whom owed the rent, caught a ride to see the landlord with Robert M. Robles, 57, according to a Sandusky police report. When they arrived, Robles, who was holding the money for the woman, refused to turn over the full rent amount.

The situation escalated, the two women and the landlord told police, with Robles reaching into a glovebox, pulling out a BB gun and pointing it at the landlord.

The landlord indicated to police that she wanted to press charges, particularly because her 15-year-old son was with her at the time.

Robles’ passengers told police they did not know why Robles pulled out the gun, but that he had commented that the apartment the woman was renting was not worth the price.

Robles denied pulling out the gun in interviews with police. He admitted to drinking “a few beers.”

He was arrested on misdemeanor charges of OVI, driving under suspension and aggravated menacing.