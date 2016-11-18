Man grabs cash from woman walking on street

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man with a short beard, a skinny build and a height between 5’10” and 5’11”. His age is estimated to be between 40 and 50. He is believed to have been wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and a gray stocking cap.

The woman told Sandusky police that she was walking east along the 900 block of W. Washington Street around 11:30 p.m. She said the man, who was riding a black bicycle with a torn seat westbound on the same side of the street, ran into her and started to reach into her pockets.

When $9 fell to the ground, the man grabbed it, pushing the woman to the ground when she reached for it herself, according to a police report.

A resident of the block called police. The apparent thief told the neighbor the money was his before taking off south on McDonough Street.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Sandusky Police Department at 419-627-5900.