Truck rollover injures driver, closes road in Vermilion Township

The crash left the driver with serious injuries and closed a portion of Cherry Road throughout the afternoon.

Deputy Matt Scheerer, of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, said the rollover occurred just before 3 p.m. While headed northbound just south of Darrow Road, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the 1999 Mack truck, over-corrected and tipped the vehicle onto its side.

Scheerer said first responders flew a helicopter to take the driver, Marco Miranda, 47, to a hospital.

Upon his release from the hospital, Miranda is set to be charged with failure to maintain reasonable control.

No other vehicles were near the truck at the time it crashed.

Throughout Thursday afternoon, the portion of the road near the crash remained closed while crews worked to clear the roadway and secure downed power lines. Scheerer said as of 6 p.m. the truck had been removed, and Ohio Edison was set to address the power line issue.

The road was expected to be open sometime Thursday night.