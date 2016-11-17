Teen sentenced to death in murder of Kent State student

RAVENNA, Ohio — An Ohio judge sentenced an Akron teen to death for the fatal shooting of a Kent State University student during an off-campus home invasion in February.

Portage County Common Pleas Judge Laurie Pittman imposed the death penalty on 19-year-old Damantae Graham during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Graham was one of three teens charged in the murder of 18-year-old Nick Massa on Feb. 7.

Police say Graham and two 17-year-old co-defendants broke into an apartment near Kent State’s campus and demanded money. Graham shot and killed Massa before the three fled the scene.

Graham was convicted on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping on Nov. 8.

Attorneys for Graham didn’t return messages seeking comment.

