4 injured; semi crashes into tree trimming crew in Fitchville Township

The crash occurred along Ohio 13, near mile marker 6, around 11 a.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report.

A four-person crew was setting up at the time, with two vehicles — a bucket truck and a pickup truck — parked in the northbound lane.

The semi driver, identified in the release as William E. Brindle, 62, of Ashland, blew past a flagger stationed behind the crew and crashed into both vehicles and three men standing near the trucks.

The semi caught fire and was eventually destroyed.

The release identifies the three men as:

* Calvin J. Hoover, 50, of Tiffin, who suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Toledo hospital.

* Ryan A. Niedermeier, 28, of Bucyrus, who suffered serious injuries and was driven to Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk.

* Zachary T. Warner, 34, of Bucyrus, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to the same Toledo hospital.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. He was treated at Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the release. Charges are pending.