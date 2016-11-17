PIB names interim police chief

Put-in-Bay village administrator Steve Riddle was recently appointed as interim police chief by Mayor Bernard “Mack” McCann.

Former chief Mike Frank served until September. His 18-month tenure with the department marked era of change for an agency mired in controversy. Frank replaced former Chief Robert “Ric” Lampela, who was at the center of a police misconduct probe.

Riddle, who began his law enforcement career more than 30 years ago, said he believes he can be an effective police chief and village administrator.

“Will I sit here and say I won’t need helpers? No,” Riddle said. “I see this as an opportunity to instill some more stability in the department.”

Riddle said he wants to continue some of the good habits — accountability and community policing — started by Frank.

Riddle worked for Put-in-Bay police as a lieutenant years ago. He later moved on from the department to work for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, but returned when McCann was elected in 2015.

“I’m not trying to build a career at this point,” Riddle said. “I’m not doing this for a plaque on the wall. I took this job to help the village and the police department.”

Riddle said he admired Frank’s leadership when he was police chief.

“Frank was a very good chief,” Riddle said. “I’m not inventing something new here. I just want to continue adding to the department’s professionalism.”

Riddle said he views this appointment as a temporary position. The village is still accepting applications for a full-time police chief. Applications can be emailed to pibmc@cros.net.

