Lindsey man arrested after shots fired

Sandusky County Sheriff Deputies on Sunday arrested 26-year-old Jacob Hackenburg on two counts of felonious assault after he fired a total of three shots when a fight started about comments made in a group text message.

Sandusky County interim Sheriff Tim Wiersma said there is history proceeding the text messages between the men.

They are still attempting to find out what the messages that caused the argument were about, he said.

Hackenburg arrived at a home on County Road 280, pounded on the garage door and pistol whipped the man who answered the door. The two rolled around on the ground before the man was able to call his brother for help.

Hackenburg is alleged to have then fought with, and pistol whipped, the man's brother when he arrived. Soon all three were fighting.

Hackenburg fired two shots into the ground and one into the air, Wiersma said

Hackenburg told deputies he was the one who was punched first and denied shots were fired or that a weapon was involved, according to a report. Deputies found marks on the pavement and bullet fragments next to the marks.

A 9 mm Smith and Wesson gun was found in the vehicle when deputies obtained a search warrant, Wiersma said.