Investigators dig into suspicious death

Their goal: recover the woman’s remains and shed light on a 41-year-old mystery.

On Oct. 22, 1975, two hunters discovered a young woman naked floating off the banks of a Salem Township Creek. Deputies investigated the case for five months but failed to determine who she was or how she died.

Case records indicate the woman was buried in a graveyard behind county buildings along Ohio 163. Agents spent much of Thursday searching for the woman, who they believe was a young mother when she died.

The cemetery, sprinkled with numerous small headstones, included several unmarked graves.

Ultimately, investigators couldn’t find their missing victim, despite searching the cemetery for more than 10 hours and digging several massive holes.

“It’s disappointing that we couldn’t find her,” Ottawa County Detective Amy Gloor said. “Even if the odds are against us, we will continue our search. This is a human being with a family who is probably missing her.”

Authorities have a renewed interest in solving this cold case thanks to advancements in forensic technology. They hope to eventually recover a DNA sample from the woman’s remains to help identify her.

Gloor said they will redouble their efforts in the coming weeks. Agents plan to return to the cemetery with new equipment and a new strategy.

Nameless remains

The day-long dig wasn’t entirely fruitless.

In fact, authorities recovered the remains of several unidentified people buried in the cemetery.

Gloor said forensic teams will analyze these bones in a lab. They hope to use DNA samples to identify the dead and bring peace to families missing a loved one.

“This case started as the search for one unidentified woman,” Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick said. “But any unidentified person buried in a cemetery should have a chance to be taken home and have a proper burial with their families. I personally find it very sad that anyone is there without a name, basically alone.”

Do you know this woman?

• White female found dead in 1975

• Height: 5-foot-4-inches

• Age: between 20 and 30 years old

• Weight: about 145 pounds

• Hair: medium length brown and red

• Eyes: brown

• Teeth: poor dental health

• Other: found wearing a love knot ring

Call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 419-734-4404 or the FBI at 419-243-6122 with any information about this unidentified woman.

