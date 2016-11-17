Coroner: man dead after chase ended in crash shot himself

DELAWARE, Ohio — A coroner’s office says a motorist who died after a car chase involving gunfire ended in a crash near Columbus shot himself in the head.

The Delaware County coroner’s office released the preliminary autopsy results Wednesday. The coroner’s office says the man who died was 26-year-old Omar Alshammary, of the Columbus suburb of Dublin.

Authorities said officers exchanged shots with the driver before the Monday night crash in Delaware County.

The State Highway Patrol says the chase started in Marion County after the driver refused to stop on U.S. Route 23 and drove south at high speeds.

Delaware County sheriff’s officers used a device to puncture the car’s tires. But authorities say Alshammary continued, crashing into a pole near the city of Delaware. He was found dead in the car

