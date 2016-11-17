Castalia police search for stolen gun

A .40-caliber H&K automatic pistol was reported stolen Saturday from a locked vehicle parked in a residential area, said Castalia police Chief Ken Majoy. Because other valuable items were left in the vehicle, Majoy said whoever took the gun seems to have been looking specifically for it.

Windows in the vehicle were not broken.

Police have a few suspects, including some “younger” people, Majoy said, but the investigation remains open and ongoing. It is unknown how long the gun was missing before the report came in about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Though officers are looking for the thief, Majoy said, their priority is securing the gun.

“What we’re mostly concerned with is this gun out there floating around,” he said. “With the way things are nowadays, it’s kind of frightening.

“We surely don’t want this thing out in the area,” he said.

Anyone with information on the missing firearm can contact the Castalia Police Department at 419-684-6544.