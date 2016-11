Michael J. Gates, 27, turned himself in to police after the department posted his photo on their Facebook page stating that he was wanted on a warrant for felony rape, said Bellevue Det. Eric Burt.

The incident, which recently came to the attention of police, happened a couple months ago and involved a toddler who is a family member.

Gates was booked into the Sandusky County jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond without any 10 percent option.