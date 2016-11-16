Sandusky man linked to overdose death

One of the two people died, Sandusky police said. The other remains in serious condition.

Antwuan Monegan, 27, faces two felony counts of corrupting another with drugs in relation to those overdoses. The second charge came on Wednesday while Monegan was already in custody at the Erie County jail.

Monegan also faces five felony charges of trafficking and one felony charge of heroin possession. Detective Ronald Brotherton said those charges stem from an earlier investigation.

Sandusky police arrested Monegan on a warrant on Monday. Monegan had marijuana, heroin, cash and a cellphone on him at the time, according to a police report.

He remained in custody at the Erie County jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

This isn’t the first time Monegan has faced drug-related charges. Court records in Huron County indicate Monegan pled guilty to trafficking charges there earlier this year.

Monegan’s arrest comes as officers see increasing numbers of overdoses this month. Brotherton said police have recorded 27 suspected overdoses, including four deaths, this month.

He said these numbers are particularly large for the area.

That count includes at least a dozen last week.

Sandusky police Chief John Orzech said Monday that police would begin ramping up investigations into dealers and coordinate more closely with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.