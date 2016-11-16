Rocky River man charged in golf cart crash

At about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, staff at Keys Golf Course & Driving Range reported two men had stolen a golf cart and smacked into the idle vehicle.

The collision caused a considerable amount of damage to both vehicles, according to a related Erie County sheriff report.

They identified one suspect as Kevin M. O’Bryan, 39.

The report indicates O’Bryan was visibly intoxicated — slurred speech, glassy eyes, odor of intoxicants as he spoke — upon speaking to a deputy on scene.

“O’Bryan was not forthcoming with any information regarding the incident,” the report stated. “O’Bryan would only advise he was the passenger on the golf cart, and his friend was operating it.”

O’Bryan wouldn’t cooperate with a deputy when he sought to identify the other passenger. He later gave a name, which didn’t produce any results in a criminal database program.

A golf course employee told deputies the fleeing suspect was a white man with dark hair.

During the investigation, O’Bryan was reportedly acting belligerent and alarming those around him. A deputy warned him several times to calm down.

O’Bryan was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

It’s possible O’Bryan and the other suspect could face additional charges and court action for the damages incurred.