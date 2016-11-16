Perkins police losing two lieutenants

A pair of vacancies will soon exist in the lieutenant chain of command:

• On Nov. 25, Perkins police Lt. Chris Hilton will leave.

Earlier this month, voters overwhelmingly selected Hilton to become the Sandusky County sheriff. He soundly defeated his challengers, which included former Sheriff Kyle Overmyer.

Overmyer is in jail awaiting trial on a 43-count indictment. He’s accused of collecting unused prescription medications discarded by residents in drop-off boxes at area police stations. He’s also suspected of stealing county funds.

• On Feb. 3, Perkins police Lt. Ed Hastings will leave.

Hilton tapped Hastings as his chief deputy, a No. 2 position directly reporting to the sheriff.

Together they boast 36 years of law enforcement experience with Perkins police.

The department’s budget calls for employing 23 full-time positions, which includes three lieutenants.

“We are presented with some challenges going forward,” Perkins police Chief Ken Klamar said. “It will be nearly impossible to replace the combined years of Lt. Hastings and Lt. Hilton. Hiring someone with that much experience is nearly impossible.”

Klamar outlined his options going forward.

“We have the opportunity to either promote or replace those positions or possibly restructure the department. I haven’t made any immediate decisions of what I will do.”

He does, however, expect to immediately fill the vacancies left by Hilton and Hastings with new entry-level hires to become patrollers.

Veterans officers — including the sergeants and Lt. Vince Donald, the lone lieutenant remaining on staff — must assume added duties, Klamar said.

“This won’t be a problem for us,” Klamar said. “It’s just going to create some additional responsibilities for supervisors in certain positions. They are ready to accept those challenges.

Klamar continued: “I’m sad to see them leave, but at the same time happy for what they have accomplished. Growing your personnel into leaders makes them valuable to your organization yet valuable to another.”

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel