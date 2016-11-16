OC sheriff to purchase body cameras

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office will equip its deputies with state-of-the-art body cameras to improve data collection, promote safety and ensure accountability, Sheriff Steve Levorchick said.

“The value of evidence that could be obtained for prosecution with these cameras is huge,” Levorchick said. “In the world we live in today, and with accusations against law enforcement, any collection of evidence from cameras is important.”

Commissioner Jim Sass said the $21,000 purchase was approved because the county’s three-member board believes body cameras are a worthy investment.

“I think the cameras will have a positive impact on a deputy’s safety,” Sass said. “It will also show the deputies are doing what they’re supposed to do. If you get into litigation, the video won’t lie.”

The sheriff’s office will purchase 25 GoPro-brand cameras. Each camera boasts an extraordinarily wide viewing range — almost 170-degrees in all directions — and voice activation. Additionally, each camera will synchronize with deputies’ in-car computers for fast data transfer.

Levorchick explained the benefits of body cameras:

• Safety: “Many people who would normally act out might settle down if they know they’re on camera.”

• Accountability: “The cameras could save the taxpayers a great deal of money on a civil suit involving a deputy. The video could be used to dispute false claims of police misconduct.”

• Evidence: “The evidence-gathering capabilities is valuable. The cameras can be used during interviews, to collect identification and provide evidence for investigations.”

