Father of unsupervised Sandusky baby charged with misdemeanor

Jeremy S. Quillen, 26, was found unresponsive on the top of a slide in Farwell Park a few hours after Sandusky police fielded a call about the baby. A construction worker had found the child, estimated at about 10 months old, crawling around the park around 3 p.m.

Sandusky police Lt. Scott Dahlgren said Quillen’s state was believed to be the result of drug use. He was treated at Firelands Regional Medical Center before deputies booked him at the Erie County jail.

Dahlgren said Quillen was supposed to be watching the child while the child’s mother was working. He said the mother contacted the agency upon learning about the situation.

As of midday Wednesday, Quillen remains behind bars without bond, according to jail records.

The baby remained under the temporary custody of Erie County children services on Tuesday night. A hearing was slated for Wednesday to determine the child’s custody status.

Jill Eversole Nolan, director of Huron County Department of Job and Family Services, said afterward that the child is safe and with a family member.

After the construction worker noticed the child, he alerted a man walking nearby, according to a police report. That man took the baby home, out of the cold, and contacted police.

It is not known how long the child was unsupervised at the park, Dahlgren said.

The baby appeared to be in good health but was checked out by emergency room personnel. The report indicates he was uninjured.