Hilton takes on the challenge

FREMONT — Challenges are ahead for newly elected Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton.

When he takes the helm, Hilton hopes to instill a set of standards in the employees of the Sandusky County Sheriff's office that has been troubled by drugs and flawed investigations. Hilton garnered 46 percent of the vote in a three-way race in the Nov. 8 election

Hilton accepted the challenges of the office for the citizens of Sandusky County.

Multiple cases handled by that department resulted in families being denied justice, including the Limberios, Burdine and Bogle families.

Hilton has already been in touch with members of the Limberios and Bogle families.

“I am anxious to take a look at those particular cases as an outside set of eyes and someone who was not a part of it. I have cautioned people I cannot make promises. If there are things that can be learned, if there are things that can be fixed, if there are things that can be done, I would very much like to do that. As far as reopening cases, I am not even there yet so it would be difficult for me to say that this is what I am going to do,” Hilton said.

He hopes when he takes office in January he will be able to reach out to the Ohio Attorney General’s office about the Heather Bogle case, to help in the investigation.

“If it is a possibility, I would like to be a part of that investigation simply because it directly affects those that live in the county I was elected to serve. I would very much like to be a part of that investigation,” Hilton said,

The AG's office took over the case on claims that Sheriff Kyle Overmyer asked them to. Overmyer alleged he only wanted them to assist in the case.

