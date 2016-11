Woodville police chief Roy Whitehead said Sgt. Tom Gearheart is investigating the incident which occurred at the man's home. He is trying to confirm the man was cleaning the gun when it fired. “It appears, however, to be accidental,” Whitehead said.

The man suffered the hand wound, but is otherwise fine, he said.

Whitehead said they hope to have the investigation complete and a report available by the end of the week.