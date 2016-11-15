Overmyer to accept plea agreement Thursday

FREMONT — Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer is set to plead guilty on Thursday at Sandusky County Common Pleas in a criminal case that cost him his freedom and his reelection bid.

Overmyer's criminal case is scheduled a change of plea for 1 p.m.

It does not state the terms of the plea deal.

Overmyer, 42, was indicted on 43 charges, 38 of which are felonies on drug related charges and theft in office related to the department's Furtherance of Justice fund.

He is charged with stealing drugs from the drug drop off boxes of various agencies and deceiving doctors to obtain prescription pain medication.

Thursday hearing was to be a telephone pre-trial conference.

Special Prosecutor Carol O'Brian confirmed the change of plea but could not provide additional details.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove last week placed a gag order on the case preventing anyone involved from discussing the case.

She recently ordered Overmyer jailed a second time when she determined the disgraced sheriff had violated the conditions of his bond.

Overmyer, a Republican, was still in jail on a $250,000 cash bond when he was overwhelmingly defeated in last week's election by independent candidate Chris Hilton, a lieutenant with the Perkins Township Police Department.

