Driver exchanges gunfire with Ohio police, dies after crash

Authorities say officers exchanged shots with the driver before the crash Monday night in Delaware County.

It’s not clear yet whether the driver died from the crash or the shots fired at the car.

State troopers say the chase stated in Marion County after the driver refused to stop on U.S. Route 23 and drove south at high speeds.

Delaware County sheriff’s officers then used a device to puncture the car’s tires. The driver kept going but later crashed into a pole near the city of Delaware.

Authorities surrounded the car and found the driver dead inside.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released.