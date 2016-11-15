Burglar once again steals from Huron Township homes

The break-ins occurred in The Sanctuary at Plum Brook, located off Hull Road.

"There is someone who is actively working this area," said Erie County Chief Deputy Jared Oliver, who added the value of the stolen jewelry varies.

The crimes seem to follow a criminal pattern first reported three months ago.

Both in the recent spat of break-ins, and in August, the burglar or burglars:

• Operated on evenings during the weekends in the townships of Huron and Vermilion

• Looked for and stole jewelry in homes where residents didn’t answer the door

• Left the area if someone answered the door but not before providing a phony story explaining their presence

Oliver asks anyone with information about the string of burglaries to contact the sheriff’s office at 419-625-7951.

“Please call us right away,” Oliver said. “Even if they come to your door, and they have a plausible story, please call us. We want to investigate what is going on there.”