Missing baby's parents located

SANDUSKY — An update on the Sandusky Police Department’s Facebook page indicates the missing boy’s parents have been found. It’s not known if the adults will face any charges for allegedly leaving the child alone.

Original story (5:15 p.m.)

SANDUSKY — The Sandusky Police Department is searching for a parent or guardian of a baby boy found alone Tuesday afternoon in Farwell Park, located off Fifth Street near Breakers Express.

A construction worker found the boy, who is thought to be around 10 months old, around 3 p.m., according to Sandusky police Chief John Orzech.

It’s not known how long the boy was alone in the park before being located by an adult.

When the baby's parents could not be located, he was placed under the temporary emergency custody of Erie County children services.

Orzech said the boy appears to be in good health, although he was being checked out by emergency room personnel as a precaution.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the baby, or his parents, to contact the department immediately at 419-627-5863.

“We are going to try to figure out who the parent or guardian is,” Orzech said.