12 drug overdoses, 3 deaths in Sandusky last week

The trend has prompted detectives to ramp up narcotics investigations and collaborate more closely with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

By pooling resources, increasing manpower and widening the scope of investigations, local law enforcement officials contend they can more easily track down those responsible for the onslaught of overdoses.

“People are dying, and they do not know what they are putting into their system,” Sandusky police Chief John Orzech said.

In these recent cases, victims believe they’re just taking heroin — but it turns out they’re consuming a more potent, and lethal, drug, such as fentanyl.

“It's something that is having an adverse effect on families in the community when their loved ones are no longer with us,” he said.

Opioids addiction is a continuing problem in Sandusky, Erie County, Ohio and the nation. The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that more than 28,000 people in the U.S. died of opioid overdoses in 2014, more than any year on record. Ohio saw an 18.3 increase in its rate of overdose deaths between 2013 and 2014.