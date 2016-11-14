State panel considers changes to Ohio sex offender registry

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2fPsgSh ) reports the state Criminal Justice Recodification Committee is set to vote Thursday on whether to recommend the changes.

They would keep the tiered classification system but incorporate more risk assessment and allow offenders to petition to change their status. Another proposal would remove residency restrictions, such as barring sex offenders from living near schools.

The changes would have to be passed by the legislature to become law. The recommendations previously were approved by Ohio’s Sentencing Commission, which comprises sheriffs, prosecutors, judges, victim advocates and lawmakers.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Erie County and National Sex Offender Search