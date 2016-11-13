Perkins police fetches $5K for K-9 program

Several dozen people attended the force’s annual police dog fundraiser, occurring at the VFW Post 2529 on West Perkins Avenue.

“Our K-9 program is funded 100 percent through donations,” Perkins police Chief Ken Klamar said. “We don’t use taxpayer dollars to operate this program. This money helps pay for vet expenses, food and anything else the program needs.”

It’s by far the most successful one-day fundraising function for K-9 operations in township history.

“To see this many people come out and support the K-9 program, as well as the police department, we are all very happy,” Klamar said.

With kisses and nuzzles, the event’s guest of honor showed his appreciation for all this love.

New township police dog Thor made his first public appearance during Saturday’s event. He looked thrilled to meet some of the people he’ll soon be protecting from violence and criminal activity.

Thor’s handler, Perkins police Officer Joe Bauman, appeared just as happy.

“I’ve wanted a dog for almost as long as I’ve been in law enforcement,” said Bauman, an eight-year officer. “Being a handler is something I’ve always been fascinated with.”

Klamar expects Thor, who still must go through training, to begin patrolling sometime in December. He’ll then work alongside K-9 Uganda, a sworn township officer for about five years.

“The addition of a second K-9 will allow us to have more shifts where a K-9 is available,” Klamar said. “Currently, Uganda works nine days in a two-week period of time on one specified shift. With the addition of K-9 Thor, we will work him opposite of K-9 Uganda, and we will have twice as much availability if needed.”

Want to donate?

People can still contribute to Perkins police’s K-9 event. They’re encouraged to call 419-627-0824 or visit the station at 2610 Columbus Ave.

