Man flips, keeps driving

The accident happened about at 5:25 p.m., the state Highway Patrol said.

Rickard Brooker, 34, was southbound in a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Halfway Road when he drove off of the right side of the road and overturned his vehicle. Back on his wheels, Brooker kept driving westbound through a field.

His vehicle came to rest off of US 20 in a field after a passerby removed the keys from the ignition.

Brooker sustained incapacitating injuries and was flown to Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo by Lifeflight.

Drug impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. Brooker did not have his seat belt on at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, the Patrol said.