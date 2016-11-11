Another local grandparent swindled in fraud case

The Vermilion woman, 79, told the Erie County Sheriff's Office Thursday that she was called by a purported public defender in Chicago, who told her that her grandson was in an alcohol-related accident and was being held in jail until someone could post bond. The caller asked her not to tell anyone else because the grandson did not want anyone to know about the accident.

The woman was told to buy $3,500 of gift cards from Target or Best Buy and then was instructed by the "public defender" to read the numbers on the cards over the phone to him, "so that he could verify the amounts on the cards."

When the woman did not hear from the grandson she had rescued, she called the boy's father, who told her the grandson was not in accident and was home. The woman was able to cancel a $1,000 card in time but lost the other $2,500.

On Nov. 4, an 83-year-old Huron man told the Erie County Sheriff's Office that he lost $6,000 after he received a call from a purported police officer that his grandson was being held on a $6,000 bond.

The victim followed instructions to buy $6,000 of gift cards from Best Buy and read the information from the cards to the man over the phone. He did not learn until too late that he had been cheated.

Sue Daugherty, executive director of Serving Our Seniors, said a grandparent who receives a call about a grandson in jail must immediately call the young person's parents.

“They need to call the parents and make sure that grandchild is really not at home. Then they need to tell the parent about the call they received," Daugherty said.

Bail bondsmen and jails don't accept gift cards from a store, she said.

"All they have to do is call their local law enforcement. An officer will explain what the proper procedure should be," she said. The older person can call anonymously if that makes him more comfortable, Daugherty said.

Daugherty said the criminals who prey on older people often call late at night, waking people up and catching them off guard.

"When you get the call, you're struck with terror and you're not thinking," she said.