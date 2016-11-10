Port Clinton man charged after alleged theft, chase

Donnie J. Bailey, 20, of Port Clinton, was charged with theft, theft of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence, no operator’s license, reckless operation, traffic control device, obstructing official business and underage consumption, according to the police report.

Port Clinton police responded to Ash Street on Saturday for a complaint of someone driving through Lakeview Park. One officer witnessed a truck make a hard left turn off Beech Street and travel toward East Second Street.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but Bailey, who was reportedly driving, veered off road and onto the sidewalk. Bailey allegedly bailed out of the truck while it was still moving and ran away from police, according to the report. The truck hit a parked vehicle before stopping.

Police chased him to a house on East Third Street. Bailey ran inside, and police followed him through the front door.

After ordering everyone in the house to present themselves, numerous people walked downstairs with their hands up, including Bailey.

Bailey told police he and some friends were inside the house smoking and drinking when he and Akron resident Michael Malloy, who was later arrested on a warrant, allegedly stole a car, according to the report.

Bailey then said they stole another vehicle, which was the truck he bailed out of when police tried to pull him over.

Bailey was arrested and booked into the Ottawa County Jail.

