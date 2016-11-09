Police: Port Clinton man threatens to shoot wife

Joshua L. Britner, 34, of the 600 block of Orchard Drive, was charged with obstructing official business, domestic violence, inducing panic, aggravated menacing, and using weapons while intoxicated, according to Port Clinton police.

Police were called to Britner’s home Nov. 3 after Time Warner Cable received a panic alarm from the address. Britner reportedly spoke to a company representative and said there was someone in the house, the report stated.

Britner’s mother then called police saying she received a text message from Britner’s wife. She indicated Britner threatened to shoot his wife.

Port Clinton police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the address and set up a perimeter. Officers eventually made phone contact with Britner, who was holed up in the basement with at least one gun.

Police asked Britner to come outside, but he refused after coming to the door several times.

The Ottawa County Special Response Team was called and a negotiator was needed.

Britner continued to refuse to speak with police outside, but eventually conceded and exited the home unarmed.

He was arrested and charged by Port Clinton police.

Britner’s wife later told police the situation evolved from a disagreement about a book she borrowed from Britner’s mother, who isn’t on speaking terms with her son, according to the report.

The couple continued to argue about other subjects until Britner allegedly grabbed a gun and “in a threatening manner, cycled a round into the chamber,” the report stated.

Britner started walking toward the basement and allegedly threatened to shoot his wife, according to the report.

That’s when Britner’s wife messaged his mother for help.

Britner was booked into the Ottawa County Detention Facility after the incident.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister