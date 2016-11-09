Gun fires off in Cheers, suspect arrested

Newbury resident Steven J. Pawelecki, 26, faces five criminal charges for his alleged involvement during an incident occurring just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at Cheers Sports Bar & Grill, 4314 Milan Road.

Pawelecki reportedly discharged a firearm, creating a bullet hole just above a urinal. At least one other person he knew was with him inside the bathroom.

Immediately after hearing the gunfire, bar patrons frantically evacuated, and a restaurant employee called 911.

Officers arrived to find Pawelecki entering a white construction vehicle in an apparent attempt to escape.

A short chase ensued before police pulled over the vehicle, driven by Pawelecki.

While holding Pawelecki at gunpoint, a lieutenant forcibly removed him from the car, placed him on the ground and handcuffed him.

During a search inside the vehicle, officers found a handgun, an empty holster and an empty casing.

Back at the bar, after an arrest occurred, officers questioned a man and woman who knew Pawelecki but didn’t charge either of them.

Nobody sustained any injuries as a result of the gunfire.

Pawelecki received the following charges:

• Felonies: third-degree tampering with evidence, fifth-degree illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises and fourth-degree carrying a concealed weapon.

• Misdemeanors: first-degree using weapons while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

After being booked in the Erie County jail, records indicate he left sometime Wednesday. His bond totaled $28,000.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel