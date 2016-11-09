Gag order issued in Overmyer criminal case

Visiting judge Patricia Cosgrove, in an attempt to preserve a fair trial, recently issued an eight-page gag order that bars anyone involved with Sheriff Kyle Overmyer's criminal case from discussing it outside of a courtroom hearing.

“The Court is concerned with the effect which extra jurisdictional statements or comments may have on the within proceedings, and the potential to disrupt the processes by which a fair trial may be preserved,” Cosgrove wrote.

The people who are prevented from discussing the case include Overmyer, any attorney, prosecutor, witnesses, any victim, victim's family, and Overmyer's family.

Some things they are not allowed to discuss include:

The character, credibility, reputation or criminal record of anyone who has offered (or is expected to offer) testimony at any proceeding in this manner.

The content of expected testimony

The possibility of a pleas of guilty by anyone associated with this matter

The existence of, or contents of any statement, made at any time to law enforcement officers

The Sandusky County Clerk of Courts office is also not allow to discuss information in the case that is not considered part of public records.

Cosgrove during Overmyer's recent bond revocation hearing had complained that she has to file court documents under seal because information was being leaked before the attorney's were even notified.

Cosgrove does allow those involved to update people on hearing and trial dates, facts that are part of the public record, charges and other facts in the case.

Attorney's can “make a statement that a reasonable lawyer would believe is required to protect a client from the substantial undue prejudicial effect of recent publicity not initiated by the lawyer or the lawyer's client.”

Cosgrove ordered Overmyer back to jail on Nov. 3 for violating bond conditions until he can post a $250,000 cash bond. He was indicted in August on an indictment of 43 counts involving drug related and theft in office charges. He was suspended from his office by a three-judge panel pending the outcome of his trial.

He lost his attempt for re-election as Sandusky County Sheriff Tuesday to Perkins Police Lt. Chris Hilton.

Former Fremont Police Chief Tim Wiersma was appointed as interim sheriff to run the office until Overmyer's term ends Dec. 31.