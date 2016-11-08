Woman attacks father of her children

Officers charged Ging Street resident Jodi L. Stein, 28, with assault and domestic violence for her involvement in an incident occurring at about 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The man told police Stein began an argument with him about their relationship status. Stein supposedly wanted to get back together with the man, but he won’t re-enter a romantic relationship with her.

Stein, out of anger, reportedly began tossing his clothes out of her home, grabbed him around his neck and punched him on his right cheek.

An officer noted the man had fresh scratches on his neck and a red lump on his right cheek.

Officers noted they will attempt to locate Stein and serve her with the charges. She also has several unrelated active warrants through the department.

