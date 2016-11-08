Perkins police searching for stabbing suspect

Few details are known about the incident, occurring just before 10 p.m. Saturday at The Pump Bar & Grill, located at Hayes Avenue (Ohio 4) and Strub Road.

With at least 100 bar patrons present, a fight broke out, causing a whirlwind of activity to occur in a rapid fashion. The suspect either fled or wasn’t questioned when police arrived minutes later.

“We’re just following up with people to determine who is responsible,” Perkins police Chief Ken Klamar said. “We are still investigating it, but we don’t have any substantial leads. The ones we have followed up with have turned up unfounded at this point.”

Medical professionals treated the victim and released him with non-life-threatening injuries. He received some stitches.

Klamar encourages anyone with information about the case to contact his department at 419-627-0824.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel