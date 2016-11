The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says farmers mowing a field found “partially skeletonized” remains on Saturday near U.S. Route 33 in Violet Township.

The county coroner identified the remains on Monday as 25-year-old Danielle Greene of Columbus.

Authorities say a cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

Authorities have said the body appeared to have been there for several months. Greene’s death is being treated as suspicious.