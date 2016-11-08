Mother, daughter arrested on domestic violence charges

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, officers arrived within the 300 block of Linden Way Drive for a domestic dispute.

A related police report details the information both provided:

The daughter’s account

The girl told officers her mother, Heidi M. Kuhn, 35, assaulted her.

Problems started when the girl’s boyfriend ordered her Chinese food, which was delivered to her house. Kuhn, returning home after a night out with friends, arrived at the same time when the food arrived.

Kuhn, who was allegedly drunk, answered the door, took the food and began eating it.

When confronted by the daughter, Kuhn became angry and started yelling at her. Kuhn reportedly said the girl doesn’t need the food because she was getting fat. Kuhn also called the girl names and accused her of cheating on her boyfriend.

The two then wrestled over the girl’s laptop, culminating with Kuhn reportedly “putting her arms around (the girl’s) neck and placed her in a headlock so she couldn’t breathe.” After escaping and running into a different room, Kuhn “wrapped her legs around (the girl) to stop her from getting away.”

The mother’s account

Kuhn told officers her daughter assaulted her.

Problems started when Kuhn told her daughter to stop using a laptop. When she refused to log off, Kuhn tried taking the computer away from her. The two then began wrestling over the device.

The girl then supposedly attacked Kuhn as she reportedly “kicked her in the face and hit her with the computer.”

Kuhn denied striking her daughter but admitted to pulling her hair and holding her down with her legs.

Because of their conflicting stories, officers decided to charge both Kuhn and the daughter with domestic violence.

