Bellevue police cornered man after he climbed into tree house

Bellevue police arrested Jacob Matthew Reau, of Castalia, Sunday afternoon on a warrant for theft.

Officers recognized him from video from the Bellevue Hospital that captured him last week stealing a small amount of money from a donation jar in the hospital cafeteria, said Bellevue police detective Eric Burt.

The officer got out of his cruiser Sunday to talk to Reau who then ran away

Reau ran through backyards on Northwest and Euclid streets. He tried to enter a home on nearby Friedly Street but it was locked, Burt said.

Police used K-9 Lasso to track Reau who had climbed into an enclosed tree house on Northwest Street, Burt said.

Once the dog was released, he cornered up the tree. Reau came down without further incident.

In addition to the warrant for theft, police charged him with obstructing official business.

Reau has ran from police previously this year. He also has a prior charge of theft, Burt said.