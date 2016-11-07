Murder victim may have bought plane ticket for murder suspect

Ian Carl Seckt, 22, was charged with murder after he was questioned and admitted killing Quint this weekend. Quint’s body was found at his 4805 Avenue A home in Mitiwanga at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

“We were told that Quint bought a ticket for Seckt to come back to Ohio. We’re in the process to confirm with the airline and it might take a few days,” said Erie County Sheriff’s deputy Jared Oliver.

Police records show Seckt had a minor arrest record in Martin County, Fla.

Seckt was arrested at 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2016, in Stuart, Fla., on a charge of prowling after hours in an auto body shop. An officer caught him looking inside a disabled car, according to an arrest affidavit posted in Martin County’s court records site. The site was fenced in and had a “no trespassing” sign. Seckt told the officer he had been looking for a place to sleep. Seckt was charged with loitering or prowling, a misdemeanor, but court records show the charge was dropped.

Quint and Seckt have known one another for years—Seckt did construction work for Quint, who paid him and Quint knew Seckt’s family for many years, Oliver said.

Seckt and Quint’s troubled history

Records at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office show that Seckt was named as suspect in two different offense reports Quint filed earlier this year.

On May 27, Quint told a deputy his bank had called him about a check allegedly written to Seckt. If the bank had cashed the check, Quint’s bank account would have been overdrawn. Quint told the bank he did not write the check. Checks had been made out to three different men named as suspects, and some had been cashed.

On Aug. 4, Quint reported the burglary of his home sometime during the afternoon or early evening, with three aluminum extension ladders and a Dewalt Miter Saw stolen. A witness told the sheriff’s office she saw Seckt in the driveway during the afternoon. Seckt denied being there when questioned by a deputy.

Quint also had reported a burglary on July 29, although the initial offense report did not name any suspects.

Possible accomplice?

There have also been concerns another person might have aided Seckt with the murder. A source told the Register a next-door neighbor on Avenue A reported seeing two men who appeared to attempt another break-in at Dave's house on Friday night. One man was reportedly driving a Ford Bronco and the other was wearing a hoodie over his face.

The men took off when the neighbor came outside. Quint didn’t seem surprised the incident happened when the neighbor told him about it later, the source said.

However, law enforcement officials said Seckt acted alone.

“There was no one else involved in the incident. We spoke with neighbors and (Seckt), who admitted to doing it. We also have evidence that share that belief he was alone,” Oliver said.

Connection to drug kingpin?

Oliver said he couldn’t speak to the investigation that busted a local drug kingpin, Daniel N. Hallingshead Jr, who was arrested last week. The 21-year old Sandusky resident was charged with conspiracy to distribute, a high-level felony, after several agencies stormed five properties in Sandusky connected to Hallingshead’s drug-dealing organization after a yearlong secret investigation. He remains in the Lucas County jail in Toledo with a court hearing scheduled for later this month.

But Oliver confirmed Seckt and Hallingshead do know each other.

“Seckt and Hallingshead are very close friends. They have known each other for many years. They have both been involved many things together over the years and have been arrested together before. Most of their criminal activity (arrests) together were when they were juveniles,” Oliver said.

Seckt was arrested at his parents home in Huron — before Quint’s body was found — on outstanding felony warrants for property crimes such as theft and receiving stolen property, Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said Sunday. Huron police officers had been dispatched to the home at 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Family members asked deputies to check on Quint’s welfare after Seckt was arrested on the warrants, fearing Seckt might have harmed Quint.

Seckt was being held in Erie County Jail on no bond, on charges of murder, forgery, theft, burglary and receiving stolen property. Seckt will be arraigned today (Tuesday, Nov. 8) at Vermillion Municipal Court via video.

Oliver said a preliminary autopsy will be released by the Lucas County Coronor’s Office by late Monday or Tuesday morning.

