Come check out Perkins police's new K-9

But the four-legged Thor lives by a motto embodied by his Marvel namesake: to protect humanity and mankind at all costs.

Perkins police commanders scheduled a special meet-and-greet on Saturday, where they’ll formally introduce their new K-9, Thor, to community members.

The meet-and-greet coincides with a spaghetti fundraiser to help benefit the department’s police dog account.

An anonymous donor in August pledged $54,000 so township police officers could purchase the dog.

The amount should completely cover costs for training, food, medical-related procedures and a brand new cruiser specifically outfitted for a furry, four-legged officer.

Though the department still needs additional money for future and unexpected costs. Officials won’t spend one cent in public money for any police dog purpose.

“We were very fortunate to have this donation that allowed us to expand our K-9 program,” Perkins police Chief Ken Klamar said. “Our K-9 program is, and will continue to be, funded through donations. Our fundraiser this weekend is the biggest event that we host that helps sustain this worthwhile program.”

Klamar expects Thor, who still must go through training, to begin patrolling sometime in December. He’ll then work alongside K-9 Uganda, a sworn officer for about five years.

“The addition of a second K-9 will allow us to have more shifts where a K-9 is available,” Klamar said. “Currently, Uganda works nine days in a two-week period of time on one specified shift. With the addition of K-9 Thor, we will work him opposite of K-9 Uganda, and we will have twice as much availability if needed.”

Want to go?

What: Perkins police’s annual K-9 spaghetti fundraiser with a meet-and-greet featuring new K-9 Thor

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday

Where: VFW Post 2529, 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky

Cost: $10 adults; kids eat free; all proceeds benefit the department’s K-9 fund

More: People can purchase raffle and 50/50 tickets to help generate money for the fund

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel