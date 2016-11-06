Man killed; suspect arrested

David Quint’s body was discovered inside his home at 4805 Avenue A in Mittiwanga at about 1 a.m. He had been severely beaten.

Ian Carl Seckt, 22, was charged with murder after he was questioned and admitted killing Quint, according to the Erie County sheriff’s office.

Seckt was arrested at his parents home in Huron — before Quint’s body was found — on outstanding felony warrants for property crimes such as theft and receiving stolen property, Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said Sunday. Huron police officers had been dispatched to the home at 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Family members asked deputies to check on Quint’s welfare after Seckt was arrested on the warrants, fearing Seckt might have harmed Quint.

Investigators are trying to figure out why Seckt had been at Quint’s home that night, Sigsworth. They are also looking into the relationship between the two men.

“It seems like there is a family connection between Mr. Seckt’s family and Mr. Quint,” Sigsworth said.

The prior arrest warrants for Seckt were related to crimes Quint had reported to police, including Seckt stealing checks and property from him.

Deputies and state crime lab agents were still at Quint’s home this morning securing the crime scene.

Deputies were told Quint had worked for a retail store in Huron.

Investigators were up most of the night and eventually will be allowed to go home to rest. With the alleged perpetrator safely in jail, more information may not be released until Monday, Sigsworth said.

