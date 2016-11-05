His lips are sealed

Huron County Sheriff Dane Howard offered no reason for why he’s withholding a copy of a complaint filed by one of his detectives, alleging another detective in his office sexually harassed her.

Howard has ignored repeated requests for a copy of the complaint Detective Kayla Zander gave him in April.

State law requires officials to make public records available when requested, or explain why a particular document is exempt from disclosure. Howard does not appear to be following the requirements of Ohio’s Public Records Act in refusing to release the record.

The sheriff also is not explaining his decision; he’s just ignoring the request. There’s nothing in the law, ORC 149.43, empowering a sheriff, or any other custodian of public records, to ignore a records request.

But it’s not the first time Howard decided to keep the public record to himself.

The Register asked Howard for documents months ago after a source said a complaint was filed. The sheriff didn’t release the complaint or disclose it, but just days after the Register inquired he asked the Stark County sheriff’s office to investigate it.

Howard refused to say why he waited so long — 18 months — after first learning about friction between Zander and her supervisor, Detective Sgt. Josh Querin, before taking any action.

He’s refused to answer any of the Register’s questions about the complaint, or how it was resolved, but he made statements to the Norwalk Reflector newspaper saying it had been resolved, and that everyone involved was satisfied.

Those statements, and others the sheriff gave the Reflector, appear to be incorrect and in some instances contradictory. Howard didn’t respond to followup questions from the Register seeking clarification.

Zander first told Howard she feared Querin might be complaining to him about her job performance because she shot down his sexual advance when both attended a training course in Columbus in September 2014.

The April 2016 investigation by the Stark County sheriff’s office describes Zander’s complaint, but it does not contain a copy of it. The report, written by Stark County Chief Deputy John Campbell, states there were five allegations.

Two allegations involved Querin making sexual advances that were turned down. Those could not be proved true, or proved untrue, according to Campbell’s findings.

Two allegations were that Querin began complaining about Zander’s job performance and later gave her a poor performance review, after she turned him down. One could not be shown to be true, or untrue, and the other one was determined to be unfounded.

The fifth and final allegation described in the Stark County sheriff’s report was that Querin also made a pass at a second female deputy who attended the training in Columbus. That allegation was unfounded, according to the report.

Howard did release documents from the personnel files for both Zander and Querin, but there is nothing in either file about Zander’s complaint or how it was resolved.

Querin did not respond to a telephone message asking whether he was satisfied with the outcome of the investigation.

Zander could not be reached for comment.

The sheriff’s office workplace harassment policy states harassment won’t be tolerated and could result in termination. It also allows for remedial discipline such as counseling, training and treatment.

There also are penalties for filing a false claim of harassment, including possible criminal charges or termination.

There’s no indication from the records Howard released that a resolution of Zander’s complaint ever occurred.